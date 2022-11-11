IOST Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, IOST has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $163.25 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

