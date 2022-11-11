iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 85.4% in October

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

