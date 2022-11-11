iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Lifted by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,266. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.