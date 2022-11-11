iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 61,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

