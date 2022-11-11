iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 86.2% in October

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the October 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $75.47 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

