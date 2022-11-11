iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the October 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.