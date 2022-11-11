iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 235.3% in October

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $13,018,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

