James Thompson Acquires 383,730 Shares of Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Rating) insider James Thompson bought 383,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,279.36 ($7,973.61).

Noronex Stock Performance

Noronex Company Profile

Noronex Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals, as well as copper deposit. Its flagship projects include the Witvlei and Dordabis projects comprising three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 78,000 hectares located in Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia.

