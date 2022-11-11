JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
JE Cleantech Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 34,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,849. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About JE Cleantech
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JE Cleantech (JCSE)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.