JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JE Cleantech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 34,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,849. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

