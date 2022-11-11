Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($245.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($232.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($275.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($223.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €189.00 ($189.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($239.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.4 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €179.90 ($179.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($149.20) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($221.10).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.