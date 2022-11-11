Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $8.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.54. The consensus estimate for ENI’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.10) to €15.80 ($15.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.