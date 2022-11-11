Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

