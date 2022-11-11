Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Raised by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8,027.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 727.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. 63,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile



Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.



