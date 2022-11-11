Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for PetMed Express’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Shares of PETS stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. PetMed Express has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 407,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.