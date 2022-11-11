Jeneq Management LP Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jeneq Management LP trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,423 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 20.3% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NOW traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.36. 85,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

