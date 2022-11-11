Jet Protocol (JET) Tops One Day Volume of $121,364.77

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $125.10 million and $121,364.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.94 or 0.99982469 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00248630 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07495277 USD and is up 18.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,059.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

