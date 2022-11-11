JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $121.75

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.75 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 118.40 ($1.36). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,132,328 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £848.57 million and a P/E ratio of 404.52.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

