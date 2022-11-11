JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.80) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($4.90) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.20) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA stock opened at €6.46 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.40. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($16.74).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

