JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price to €61.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.81.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

