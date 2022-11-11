JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCN. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 328.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 8.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

