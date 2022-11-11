JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth stock opened at GBX 960 ($11.05) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 886.25 ($10.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($12.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 932.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 947.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,273.33.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

