K LIU & Comments on Computer Task Group, Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at K LIU & dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Computer Task Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Computer Task Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

