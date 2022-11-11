Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 94,741 shares.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 173,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

