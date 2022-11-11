Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 94,741 shares.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.