KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the October 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 96,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.