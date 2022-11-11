Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($650.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €555.00 ($555.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

EPA:KER opened at €532.00 ($532.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €479.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €498.32. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

