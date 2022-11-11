KeyCorp Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $77.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.6% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

