Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE KMB opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.