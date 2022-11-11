Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$207.00.

TSE:KXS opened at C$150.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$141.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$143.38. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$119.48 and a 52 week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$290,484.17. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 81,965 shares of company stock worth $11,898,265 in the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

