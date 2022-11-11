Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in October

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the October 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kingstone Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 93,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.74.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
