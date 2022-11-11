Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 57,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.78. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($54.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($58.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.