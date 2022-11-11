Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. Kohl’s also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.82 EPS.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 3,937,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,162. Kohl’s has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

