Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, reports. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

ADRNY opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

