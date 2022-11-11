Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $7,408.16 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

