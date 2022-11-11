KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Head-To-Head Survey

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and Tele2 AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tele2 AB (publ) 1 1 6 0 2.63

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.84, suggesting a potential upside of 161.33%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% Tele2 AB (publ) 19.19% 17.65% 7.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KORE Group and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.92 -$24.45 million ($0.74) -4.05 Tele2 AB (publ) $3.12 billion 1.85 $502.08 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats KORE Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services. It also provides data network services, including dark fiber, dedicated wavelength, ethernet and IP VPN, and internet services; and unified communications comprising service provider, mobile virtual network operator, and carrier SIP-interconnect services. In addition, the company offers single and dual IMSI solutions for consumer and IoT applications; on-demand roaming services, such as subscription management, data plan management, real time charging, eSIM delivery, SIM management, and set up services; routing and termination solutions for international voice traffic; application-2-person messaging services; and value-added services comprising shortcodes and long numbers for businesses to have 2-way communication with their customers. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

