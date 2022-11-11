Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 660

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 660 ($7.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($7.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.33) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592.80 ($6.83).

Lancashire Price Performance

LON LRE opened at GBX 580.50 ($6.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 449.72. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 586.50 ($6.75).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

