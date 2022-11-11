LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDHA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,869. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

