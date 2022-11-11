Legacy CG LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy CG LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.4 %

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 985,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $470.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

