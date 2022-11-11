Legacy CG LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 361,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,227. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $387.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

