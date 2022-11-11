Legacy CG LLC Invests $36,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 111,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

