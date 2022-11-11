Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.72 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 156.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,857,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,839,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,808,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.