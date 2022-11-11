Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.