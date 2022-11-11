Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.24 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.83). Approximately 21,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 145,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.84).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84.

Insider Transactions at Litigation Capital Management

In other news, insider Patrick Moloney acquired 76,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £56,795 ($65,394.36). In other Litigation Capital Management news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £73,000 ($84,052.96). Also, insider Patrick Moloney bought 76,750 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £56,795 ($65,394.36).

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

