Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
