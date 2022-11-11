Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

