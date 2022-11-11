Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 76.3% in October

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the October 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 12,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,536. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Bridge Capital

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,054,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 101.6% during the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 118.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

