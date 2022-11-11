Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 76.3% in October

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the October 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 2.7 %
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 12,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,536. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,054,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
