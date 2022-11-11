MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,909. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $455.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

