Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Mativ Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of MATV stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. Mativ has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
