Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Mativ Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of MATV stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. Mativ has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mativ

About Mativ

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,482.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,482.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.