Maxim Group Downgrades NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NLSP stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
