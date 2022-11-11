Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MZDAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
