Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MZDAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

