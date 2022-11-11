Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMIZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.20) to €5.70 ($5.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.