Meter Governance 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.09 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00015192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,687,542 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.73323422 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,328,952.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

